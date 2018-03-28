Abbasi assures full support to improve judicial system

PM, CJP discuss elections, constituencies’ delimitation, caretaker govt setup, Interaction among state institutions

Sarwar Awan

Islamabad

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi called on Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar on Tuesday and showed keen interest in providing all possible assistance to revamp the judicial system of Pakistan as visualized by the CJP.

This assurance was given by the prime minister during his one-on-one meeting with the Chief Justice which was held in the Supreme Court building. The meeting was held in a cordial atmosphere in the Chambers of the Chief Justice of Pakistan.

“The government will furnish all resources to the judiciary in order to enable it to provide speedy and inexpensive justice, in addition to facilitating easy access of justice to the people,” Abbasi said.

Both the dignitories also exchanged views over better interaction among the state institutions, general elections, delimitation of constituencies, caretaker government setup besides legal and constitutional matters.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister highlighted the difficulties faced by the Federal Board of Revenue and the Tax Department on account of pendency of litigation involving revenue in different Courts. The Chief Justice assured the Prime Minister that he will look into the matter and such litigation shall be fast tracked.

The Prime Minister assured, “All steps will be taken to materialize the vision of the Chief Justice with respect to free education, public health, improvement in Government hospitals and provision of quality and affordable health services, revamping the medical education specially in private medical colleges, provision of clean drinking water, better sanitation and protection of environment, etc.”

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi also informed Chief Justice Saqib Nisar that the Council of Common Interest had approved the water policy which will help in fruition of Chief Justice’s efforts in that direction.

The Chief Justice assured the Prime Minister that the judiciary will continue to perform its constitutional duties independently, fairly, transparently, without fear or favour and strictly in accordance with law.

The meeting was arranged on the request of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, received through the Attorney General for Pakistan.

