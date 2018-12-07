Abbas Zeb wins 39th CAS National Junior Open Squash Championship

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Abbas Zeb clinched the trophy after winning against Zeeshan Zeb in the final of the Under-19 category of the 39th Chief of the Air Staff National Junior Squash Championship played here at PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex on Friday. Air Marshal Asim Zaheer, Vice Chief of the Air Staff, was the chief guest on the occasion. Senior Vice President of the Pakistan Squash Federation Air Marshal Shahid Alvi, Air Marshal Jawad Khan, DCAS (Admin) PAF Sports Control Committee, Air Vice Marshal Sarfaraz Khan, Air Officer Commanding Northern Air Commanding, Base Commander Peshawar Kaiser Janjua, officials, players and large number of spectators were also present. Both Abbas Zeb and Zeeshan Zeb played well and gave each other a tough fight. It was the first set when Abbas Zeb took the first set by 11-4. Abbas Zeb fully dominated the set and did not give much time to settle down and thus Abbas Zeb marched into victory.

