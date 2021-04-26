Abbas deems to comeback in Test

Pakistani pacer Mohammad Abbas deems to make a comeback in the national Test side after an impressive start to his county championship stint.

The right-arm pacer finished with figures of 9/39 against Middlesex, which included a hat-trick in the first innings, for Hampshire.

‘I have made a good start in county cricket. Hopefully, I can continue this and make a comeback in the team,’ cricketpakistan.com.pk quoted him as saying. ‘I’m happy that I was able to claim my first-ever hat-trick and take five wickets in 17 balls which I had never thought I would be able to do.

I’m thankful to Allah Almighty for this achievement,’ he said. He also opened up on his decision to play county cricket this season.

‘There were no domestic matches in Pakistan, at the moment, which is why I decided to play county cricket in order to regain my form and rhythm.

The benefit you gain from playing matches is more than what you achieve by bowling in the nets,’ he said.

The 31-year-old also revealed the reason behind the drop in his bowling speed, in the recent past.

‘When you are not picking up wickets, as a bowler, you lose momentum which also affects your speed.

I have never bowled at the 150kph during my entire cricketing career but as soon as I regain my form, my pace will also improve,’ he said.

Abbas also shed light on how the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has taken steps to monitor bowlers’ workload.

‘PCB has taken steps to monitor workload of players which is proving to be every effective.—APP