ABB celebrates 25 years of pioneering leadership

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

ABB is celebrating 25 years of operations in Pakistan with a ground breaking ceremony for a new purpose-built facility.

The company established its first office in Lahore in 1992 and has since grown from strength to strength, today supplying advanced technologies and solutions to Pakistan’s utilities providers and industries.

“It’s a matter of great pride that today we are commemorating our years in Pakistan with the ground breaking for a new facility. From providing electricity to far flung villages to modernizing the country’s industries by making them digitally ready, we have been working with our customers to improve the efficiency of their operations for twenty five years,” said Najeeb Ahmad, Managing Director, Pakistan.

The new purpose built facility will be constructed in a prime location on the Lahore Ring Road. The office premises will have state of the art facilities covering the corporate office, customer training center, product display area, service workshops, panel’s assembly and warehouse, he said.

ABB in Pakistan is further celebrating sustainable double digit growth in its 25th year of operation covering products, systems and service offerings for utility, industry and infrastructure, he said.

“Our divisions have robust offerings in the country and we have a strong service footprint with a large installed base,” added Ahmad.

Notably, Pakistan and China have signed around $62 billion of energy and infrastructure projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). It will help Pakistan address its energy problems with projects focussing on renewable and thermal energy. ABB is actively involved in many of the on-going projects, he added.

“ABB is a proud partner in these nearly 400 megawatt wind farms, which are located in Gharo and Jhimpir, near the city of Karachi. We are global leaders in renewable energy generation and ABB has more than 40 years of experience in wind and solar power products and solutions that cover the entire renewable power generation industry chain from the supply of turbine and solar components to power transmission and grid connection,” said Mostafa Al Guezeri, Managing Director for United Arab Emirates (UAE) and its oversight countries.

ABB’s operations in Pakistan fall under the umbrella of the company‘s UAE and oversight cluster, he said, adding: “We strive to help meet growing energy demand around the world while minimizing environmental impact and creating value for our customers.”

Al Guezeri said, “This project in Pakistan is one such example where ABB’s flexible and innovative wind power technologies will allow the country to commit to their energy efficiency and sustainability targets. Integration of renewables is an increasingly important element of the world’s energy revolution and ABB’s Next Level strategy.”