ABAD providing jobs

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Deputy Inspector General of Police Karachi East Amir Farooqi has said that the Association of Builders and Developers of Pakistan (ABAD) is helping Police to minimize crime by providing jobs to unemployed people. He also urged ABAD to play active role for computerization of land record to stop multiple allotments, which is giving benefit to land Mafia. He was addressing a meeting with members of ABAD here at ABAD House on Thursday. Chairman ABAD Muhammad Hassan Bakshi, senior vice chairman Anwar Dawood, vice chairman Abdul Kareem Adhia, Chairman Southern Region Ibrahim Habib, Convener Law and Order Committee of ABAD Asif Sumsum, SSP East Ghulam Asghar Mehar and SHOs of various police stations were also present on this occasion. DIG said that law and order situation will further in Karachi as newly inducted police officials are posted in various police stations of the city. He said that members of ABAD are responsible builders and developers and they are doing their legitimate businesses but police is facing problems in dealing with land mafia due to multiple allotments of lands by various departments and long delay of cases in civil courts. He urged ABAD to help concerned departments for computerization of land record to defeat land mafia.

