ABAD proposes housing society for families of police martyrs

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Muhammad Hassan Bakshi, Chairman Association of Builders and Developers of Pakistan (ABAD) has proposed a housing society for family members of martyred policemen and offered to build houses on no profit no loss basis as the social responsibility of ABAD. He also proposed to open a bank account for financial help of family members of martyred policemen and appealed all people to deposit their donations in proposed bank account.

He was addressing a meeting with DIG South Javed Alam Odho at ABAD House here on Wednesday. Senior vice chairman ABAD Anwar Dawood, vice chairman Abdul Kareem Adhia, chairman southern region Ibrahim Habib, convener law and order and anti-encroachment cell ABAD, SSP South A M Shah, SSP Investigation Tariq Rana Dharejo and other police officials were also present on this occasion.

Chairman ABAD praised police department for its help to members of ABAD to carry on their business in safe and secure environment. He said that members of ABAD are working day and night for the betterment of national economy. He also assured DIG South for whole-hearted support to police department. He said that we are striving to make this city and the country sound in term of economy. Muhammad Hassan Bakshi said that businessmen want to serve the country but for that conducive environment is need of the hour.

Addressing the meeting DIG South Javed Alam Odho welcomed proposal of ABAD chairman and said that great nations always remember their martyrs. He revealed that Sindh government has announced to allot plots to family members of martyred policemen and with the help of ABAD we will build a housing society for them on no profit, no loss basis.

