ABAD offers support to PM’s housing project

Asif Shaikh

A delegation of the Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD), led by Chairman Mohsin Sheikhani, called on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at Governor House on Tuesday. Other members of the delegation included Sohail Warind, Hassan Bakhshi and Ali Taufiq. The Importance of the construction industry, problems its facing, Prime Minister’s Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme, the coronavirus precautions and other matters of mutual interest were discussed at length during the meeting. Advisor to Governor Sindh Umeed Ali Junejo and Member Sindh Assembly Jamal Siddiqui were also present on the occasion. The governor said that the new Pakistan Housing Scheme is a revolutionary initiative of the Prime Minister Imran Khan and the cooperation of ABAD in finalising the project would be warmly welcomed. He said that many sectors were connected with construction industry in some way or other and the employment of millions of people is associated with this industry. “Keeping in view its significance relevant organisations will be contacted to resolve the problems they face.” The governor said that joint efforts are needed to tackle the spread of COVID-1,9 which is also a serious threat to Pakistan. He urged upon the members of the delegation to arrange for sanitizers for the workers in the under-construction projects. ABAD Chairman Mohsin Shaikhani said that the ABAD was fully prepared to assist the government in launch of Naya Pakistan Housing scheme, as the proposed project would help overcome the shortage of housing units specially for the low-income citizens. It is to note that ABAD chief halamented the current situation of construction sector, saying that legally approved buildings were being demolished in the name of illegal construction despite the fact that members of ABAD are obtaining eighteen NOCs for a building.” He said “members of ABAD are completing all formalities according to prevalent building byelaws; however, citizens of Karachi are being made enemies of builders and developers by declaring our buildings as illegal.”