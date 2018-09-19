ABAD hails decision to lift condition on non-filers

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Real estate industry has welcomed the decision of the government to lift the condition on non-filers of income tax returns for purchasing immovable properties. The industry said due to restriction huge investment was stuck up.

The government on Tuesday withdraw the condition imposed on non-filers in purchasing immovable property above Rs5 million. The condition was imposed by the previous government through Finance Act 2018 in order to compel people in filing their return and document undisclosed assets.

Arif Jeewa, Chairman, Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD) said that this amendment would increase the flow of investment in this segment of the economy. “We have opposed this condition but the previous government did not listen to us,” he added.

He said that the industry suffered million dollars loss due to this restriction. “The previous government has failed to understand that overseas Pakistanis can fall in filer or non-filer category,” he added.

Arif Jeewa said that due to this condition the industry lost around $30 million in the first quarter of current fiscal year.

He said that with lifting of this condition not only overseas Pakistanis but locals would also start investing in this sector.

ABAD chairman also pointed out problems in real estate investment trust (REIT) and said that due to flaws in taxation on this segment the investors were undecided to make investment.

Share on: WhatsApp