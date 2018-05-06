ABAD expo to attract local, Int’l investment: Rafiq Giga

Mohammad Arshad

Islamabad

Chairman Al Ghurair Group Pakistan Haji Muhammad Rafiq Giga Pardesi has said that the ongoing ABAD International Expo 2018 would break success record of last year’s expo. He further said that Expo would bring more domestic and international investment in the country in Housing and construction sectors.

Welcoming the Governor Punjab Malik Muhammad Rafique Rajwana to stall of Al Ghurair Group Pakistan at ABAD International Expo 2018 here, Haji Giga said that there was huge investment potential in Pakistani housing and construction sector because Pakistan faced a shortfall of one million housing units.

To meet this shortfall, he said that international and local construction companies should step up to provide housing units to common people. In this way, local and international companies can also benefit from the enormous investment opportunities available in Pakistan.

On this occasion Haji Rafiq Giga presented brochure of his new project AURUM Heights to Governor Punjab and Rafique Rajwana appreciated to Haji Rafiq contribution in Housing sector.

The housing Expo will continue on Sunday. 122 leading local and 22 foreign construction companies from Turkey, Italy, China and Malaysia are participating in this international Expo. Meanwhile, the organizers are expecting $500 million investment into the country.