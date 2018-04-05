ABAD congratulates new office-bearers of APNS

Chairman, Associa-tion of Builders and Developers of Pakistan (ABAD), Arif Yousuf Jeewa and other officer-bearers have congratulated the newly-elected office-bearers of All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS).

In a statement on Tuesday, the ABAD office-bearers described the newly elected President of the APNS Hameed Haroon, Senior Vice President Kazi Asad Abid, Vice President Mehtab Khan, Secretary General Sarmad Ali, Joint Secretary Bilal Mehmood and Finance Secretary Waseem Ahmed as of great repute in Pakistani media.

They hoped that they would keep promoting Pakistan’s soft image through print media and con-front negative propaganda.They also assured the new office-bearers of APNS of their full support and cooperation.— APP

