Bashir Ahmad Rehmani Hafizabad

On the directions of Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi, ‘Ab Gaon Chamkenge programme’ has been launched in the district Hafizabad. Deputy Commissioner Umer Farooq Warriach inaugurated ‘Ab Gaon Chamkenge programme’ in village Peer Kot, on Tuesday.

Deputy Director Local government Asad Bhatti, AC Hafizabad Munawar Hussain and prominent personalities of the area attended the inaugural ceremony. Addressing the ceremony, Deputy Commissioner Umer Farooq Wrriach said that Chief Minister of the Punjab has launched this revolutionary and people friendly programme to provide diseases free and pleasant environment to rural people beside urban people.

He said that under this programme, cleanliness of streets and drainage would be ensured in all villages of 42 union councils of the district on daily basis. He said that the Punjab government would appoint tree sanitary workers and a loader rickshaw at union council level for cleanliness and lifting of garbage from villages whereas management committees would also be constituted at Tehsil and Union Council level for monitoring cleanliness.

He said that Rs. 100 from every home, Rs. 200 from every shop and Rs. 1000 from petrol pumps would be received and this fund would be spent through management committees for cleanliness purpose. On the other hand Independence Day was celebrated at Government Technical Education and Vocational Training Institute Sukheki Mandi.