AB de Villiers confirms Lahore return for PSL

Islamabad

The leading team of Pakistan Super League(PSL) Lahore Qalandars had confirmed the arrival of the world’s flamboyant batsman and ex-captain of South Africa’s cricket team Ab de villiers in Lahore for the fourth edition of PSL on Monday.

While talking to media Lahore Qalandars’ spokesman said that Ab de villiers initially refused to play in the matches scheduled in Pakistan but later he was agreed to visit Pakistan which is definitely a thrilling news for the cricket lovers.

‘Ab de villiers will come to Pakistan after 12 years as he visited the country for two test and five one-day matches in 2007’, he told.

He said that out of 22 matches eight were scheduled in Pakistan, adding, Lahore Qalandars will play against Islamabad United and Multan Sultans respectively on ninth and tenth March of 2019. Ab de Villiers was the eminent name in the world of cricket and it was an honour for the Lahore Qalandars that he would be part of this team in the fourth edition of PSL, he said.

Rana Fawad the owner of Lahore Qalandar said while confirming the news that Ab de Villiers the finest batsman would play on the country’s ground after a long time which would pull more admirers to the stadiums.

His participation will fill the Qaddafi stadium Lahore with the die-hard fans of cricket as a supremely gifted fielder and a batsman who can play shots in all possible directions will be there to enchant the field, he mentioned.

‘We welcome the legend of the game wholeheartedly to portray the peaceful image of our country to the world’, he added.—APP

