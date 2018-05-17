Aawaz-II programme launched to empower youth, women

Staff Reporter

The United Kingdom’s Department for International Development (DFID) will pro-vide £ 17.25 million to the United Nations (UN) in Pakistan to implement a five-year (2018-22) programme, AAWAZ II, which will Empower and Protect Pakistan’s Youth, Women, Girls and Boys who are too often exploited and too often left behind.

An agreement to this effect was signed today between Ms. Joanna Reid, Head of DFID Pakistan and Ms. Aida Girma, UNICEF Representative in Pakistan, at a ceremony chaired by Dr. Asma Haider, Member (Social Sector and Devolution) Planning Commission of Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Asma Haider said, “I really appreciate the approach adapted by the UN network for joint development and implementation of multi-year development programme in consultation and conjunction with the Government of Pakistan. The generous funding to this programme by the United Kingdom’s Department for International Development is highly appreciated and we hope that it will contribute to the Vision 2025, the Five-Year Plan 2018-23 and the 2030 Development Agenda.

“The UK and Pakistan have both made a promise to eradicate child labour by signing up to the first universal set of Sustainable Development Goals, the SDGs,” said Joanna Reid, Head of DFID in Pakistan. “The Aawaz II programme is an essential component of that success.

In his message for the occasion, the UN Resident Coordinator, Mr. Neil Bunhe said, “By helping include children, women and youth in Pakistan’s development, this joint programme will benefit all Pakistanis by reducing inequality – a key Sustainable Development Goal.”