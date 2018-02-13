Aasma Jehangir’s death

Today February 11, 2018 Asma Jehangir a famous human rights activist and lawyer passed away in Lahore. The nation is shocked over sudden death. A few days ago she pleaded the case regarding public representatives’ disqualification matter before the Supreme Court. The legal fraternity has expressed grief over sudden demise. She was a courageous, fearless, daring, untiring and bold person. She pleaded the cause of the downtrodden people. After graduation from Kinnaird College for women, she did her LL.B from Punjab University, Lahore. She worked with human rights association and struggled for the rule of law, democracy and human rights.

She was highly respected and decorated activist in Pakistan. She received France’s highest civilian award in 2011 and Sweden’s alternative to Nobel Prize in 2018. Prominent Jurists, Judges, lawyers and politician have expressed their condolences. She was twice elected as President of Supreme Court Bar Association from October, 2008 to October 2010. Our heartfelt sympathies are with the bereaved family. May Allah rest her soul in eternal peace.

AQIB BALOCH

Via email

