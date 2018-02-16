Aasiya concerned about prisoners’ plight

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairperson of Dukhtaran-e-Millat (DeM), Aasiya Andrabi has expressed concern over prisoners’ plight in Srinagar central jail.

Aasiya Andrabi in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the authorities of Srinagar central jail had unleashed a reign of terror in the jail after a mujahid, Naveed alias Hanzullah managed to escape from SMHS Hospital where he was taken for a medical check-up.

She said the fleeing of Naveed is a security lapse, the jail authorities under the new command are inflicting atrocities on the prisoners, adding, “How can the authorities make others responsible for their own failure?”

“The people of Kashmir should remain cautious about the evil designs of the rulers and should foil all such conspiracies. We have to take a lead and realize our responsibilities. We should be firm and make the oppressor realize that the whole Kashmir is with the prisoners,” Aasiya said.

On the other hand, Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Freedom League spokesperson has strongly condemned the continued illegal detention of party chief organizer Imtiyaz Ahmad Shah and others in sub-jail Kupwara. Imtiyaz Shah was arrested on 11th February on the way to Maqbool Butt Shaheed home in Trehgam.

In the meantime, JKPFL held prayer meetings on martyrdom anniversary of Ghulam Muhammad Bulla to pay tributes to him.—KMS