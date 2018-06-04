Aasiya, associates sent on 7-day police remand

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, a local court granted seven-day police remand to illegally detained Dukhtaran-e-Millat (DeM) Chairperson, Aasiya Andrabi, General Secretary, Nahida Naseen and Fahmeeda Sofi till June 9 in a fake case.

Police sought 15 days remand but the court of Judicial Magistrate 1st Class granted the seven-day remand. It directed the police to produce the three before the court on June 9.

The remand court also directed the police to ensure regular medical check-ups and treatment to Aasiya Andrabi who is suffering from various ailments significantly chronic asthma.

The defense counsel pleaded before the court that the DeM Chairperson be hospitalized or a specialist doctor be engaged to examine her on regular basis.

Meanwhile, the High Court Bar Association of the territory in a statement in Srinagar expressed concern over the deteriorating health conditions of Aasiya Andrabi and her other party leaders in police custody.—KMS