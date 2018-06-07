Aasiya Andrabi’s judicial remand extended for 10 days

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, a court in Islamabad district has extended the judicial remand of illegally detained Dukhtaran-e-Millat Chairperson, Aasiya Andrabi, and her associates Fehmeeda Sofi and Nahida Nasreen for another 10 days.

Aasiya Andrabi along with Fehmeeda and Nahida Nasreen was taken from Srinagar Central Jail to a court in Islamabad district where the judge extended their remand for another 10 days.

Dukhtaran-e-Millat in a statement issued in Srinagar, today, denounced the extension in judicial remand of the party leaders.

Meanwhile, the occupation authorities shifted the illegally detained senior Hurriyat leader, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, from Sopore police station to Kot Bhalwal jail in Jammu after invoking draconian law, Public Safety Act, for the fourth time against him.—KMS