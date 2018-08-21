Aasiya Andrabi to spend 6th consecutive Eid in jail

Islamabad

Indian occupied Kashmir, Dukhtaran-e-Millat has said that party Chairperson, Aasiya Andrabi and her associate Fehmeeda Sofi will spend sixth consecutive Eid in Indian jail.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the DeM in a statement issued in Srinagar urged the people to celebrate the Eid as per the teachings of Islam and with austerity and remember the sacrifices of leaders and people including Aasiya Andrabi, Nahida Nasreen and Sofi Fehmeeda who are languishing in Tihar jail, India.

The statement said this is not the first time these leaders will be spending the Eid in jail as it will be the 6th consecutive Eid for Aasiya Andrabi and Fehmeeda inside and jail.”

The DeM said that people and the leaders of Kashmir had sacrificed everything for us. “It is our duty to remember these sacrifices and continue the struggle,” it added.

“Our women leaders who are serving a detention in Tihar jail have sacrificed their love for their children, their families and have rejected the worldly pleasures just for our freedom and dignity,” the statement added.

The statement urged the people to not forget the sacrifice of Dr. Qasim Fakhtoo, husband of Andrabi in their prayers. “His children have not spent a minute with him for the past 25 years,” it added.—APP

