Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, a court has extended the remand of Dukhtaran-e-Millat (DeM) Chairperson, Aasiya Andrabi for another eight day.

A DeM spokesperson in a statement condemned the authorities for staging drama at Islamabad court where the party chief had to be presented after the eight-day remand. The spokesperson Rifat Fatima said that Aasiaya was kept at the Saddar police station for the whole day without food and water.—KMS