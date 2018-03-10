Aasiya Andrabi hospitalized

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairperson of Dukhtaran-e-Millat (DeM), Aasiya Andrabi, was admitted to a hospital after her health deteriorated at her Soura residence in Srinagar.

Aasiya Andrabi’s associate, Fehmeeda Sofi, in a statement in Srinagar said that the DeM Chairperson had an Asthma attack on Thursday. “We have admitted her to Safa Marwah Hospital and she is undergoing treatment now,” Fehmeeda said.

She said that the health of DeM Chief had deteriorated since she was lodged in the Jammu jail against the doctors’ advice.

“The health of Aasiya Andrabi got a hit when she was kept in Jammu jail and authorities had denied the treatment for her there. Thursday’s attack and the deteriorated health condition is a result of that confinement,” she added.—KMS