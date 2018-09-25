Aasim Siddiqui elected Chairman APSA

Staff Reporter

Aasim Siddiqui has been elected unopposed as Chairman of All Pakistan Shipping Association (APSA) for the year 2018-2019 at the Annual General Meeting held on September, 2018 at Boat Club, Karachi. APSA is the only organization in the country representing all the sectors of the shipping fraternity.

Omair Qayyum Lodhi and Salahuddin Khuhro were elected as Sr. Vice Chairman and Vice Chairman respectively by the approval of full house of All Pakistan Shipping Association. Addressing the Annual General Meeting Aasim Siddiqui vowed to work hard for the betterment of the members and to promote the shipping and logistics industry through association. He thanked the new managing Committee Members for reposing confidence in him to lead APSA.

Chairman APSA also sent congratulations to the new ministry of maritime affairs, Ali Zaidi & showed optimism that the new minister will greatly benefit the shipping industry and that APSA will work closely with the minister for the betterment of all.

Abdullah Farrukh, the outgoing Chairman in his report narrated the achievements made during 2017-2018 and expressed the hope that the new team headed by Aasim Siddiqui will continue the excellent work in the best interest of the association, its members and the industry.

Share on: WhatsApp