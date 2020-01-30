Aasia Bibi recounts past years

Web Desk

Recounting the hellish conditions of eight years spent on death row on blasphemy charges but also the pain of exile from Pakistan, Aasia Bibi has broken her silence to give her first personal insight into an ordeal that caused international outrage. Bibi, who belongs to the Christian minority community, was sentenced to death on blasphemy charges by a trial court in 2010 but then in a landmark judgement, she was acquitted in 2018. She now lives in Canada at an undisclosed location. In the book Enfin libre! ( “Finally Free” ) — published in French on Wednesday with an English version due out in September — Bibi recounts her arrest, the conditions of prison, the relief of her release but also the difficulty of adjusting to a new life. “You already know my story through the media,” she said in the book.