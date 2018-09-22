Aashura processions held in IOK despite restrictions

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, people held big Aashura processions in Srinagar and other areas to pay tributes to Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and other martyrs of Karbala.

The occupation authorities had imposed curfew-like restrictions in Srinagar and even disallowed Friday congregational prayers at Jamia Masjid Srinagar.

In Srinagar’s Lal Chowk, mourners made series of attempts to take out the Aashura processions, but the police preventing them by subjecting the mourners to brute force and arresting many of them. A massive procession was taken out from Bota Kadal area of Srinagar. The mourners raised pro-Islam and pro-freedom slogans.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Muhammad Yasin Malik, joined the mourners at Zadibal and addressed the mourners. In his address, he reiterated the Joint Resistance Leadership’s call for boycott of the upcoming local bodies’ elections in the territory.

Anjuman-e-Shar-e-Shian also took out an Aashura procession from Aabi Guzar despite restrictions. It was led by Aga Syed Ahmed. The mourners were stopped by the police and thrashed at Maulana Azad Road but they showed stiff resistance. Many mourners were injured in the police action and many others were taken into custody. Condemning use of force by police, the Anjuman’s president, Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi said the police action amounts to direct interference in the religious affairs.

Aashura processions were also taken out in several areas of Ganderbal district. Hundreds of mourners joined these processions in Dab, Wakura, Kullan and Nilgrath areas to pay rich tributes to Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and other martyrs of Karbala.

Thousands of mourners participated in big Aashura processions in Kargil district. These processions were organised by Islamia School, Kargil, and Imam Khomeini Memorial Trust. In Drass, Suru, Sankoo, Barso, Saliskote and Chikten areas, people also observed the day of Aashura with religious zeal and took out processions in which thousands of men and women took part.

It is to mention here that traditionally main procession of 10th Muharram would start from Aabi Guzar and end at Zadibal in Srinagar. However, the occupation authorities banned the procession in 1989.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement Patron, Farida Bahenji, in a statement in Srinagar denounced the curfew-like restrictions in Srinagar imposed by the authorities to prevent people from taking out Aashura processions. She said that it was an undemocratic and immoral act by the authorities and a direct attack on the Muslims’ right to perform religious rites.—KMS

