Rodgers signs new deal with a massive pay bump

Aaron Rodgers has signed a new deal with the Green Bay Packers which includes a massive pay bump to remain with the team.

The team has announced the extension but has not revealed the terms but it is essentially understood to be a three-year, $150 million contract which is close to an agreement reported earlier. Two voidable years in 2025 and 2026 have also been added to help with salary-cap situation.

The quarterback was on the books for a salary-cap hit of over $46 million but this new contract reduces it by about $18 million. The reigning two-time league MVP will make $41.95 million this season, $59.465 million guaranteed next year and $49.25 million in 2024 which is guaranteed only against injuries at the time of singing.

If Rodgers plays only one season and then retires, gets released or is traded in 2023, the Packers would have to absorb at least $68 million in dead money which indicate that the quarterback intends to play or has committed to playing at least two more seasons.

A member of the Packers’ medical staff flew to see Aaron Rodgers over the weekend and administer the necessary physical which is required before any contract is signed.

Rodgers broke Brett Favre’s franchise record of 442 career touchdown passes last season, finishing the season on 449. The California native now has the opportunity to annex other franchise records including career passing yards when the new NFL season commences.