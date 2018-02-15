Aar karo na

It would sound absurd but I really heard it! Long long ago, when I was a small boy of five years, it happened. One day, when I was about to enter our bedroom, I found to my surprise that there was a tomcat inside the room. It was looking askance at me. I tried to shoo it out of the room but failed. Then I searched for a stick and fortunately got it without moving anywhere as the stick was placed against the wall near me. Armed with a stick, I tried to frighten the cat away. But it was standing still; observing very intensely my activities. With its big glaring eyes and chubby face, the cat was as though measuring up the level of my having the audacity!

I stepped forward raising the stick and said, “Shoo, shoo” ~ but it did not even bat an eyelid and that made me retreat back a few steps. Again, I mustered courage to have another go at it. But it was again just an action replay of my first attempt. Then I went for the third one and it happened. The tomcat said in Bengali in a nasal accent, “Aar koro na” (“Don’t do it any more”)!

I was completely taken aback. Later, I told everyone about it but got mixed response. Though I was a small boy then but one thing I realized that nobody believed it. After that incident, the tomcat started visiting our house and became friendly with us. But alas, never had it spoken anymore Bengali words or any other human language to endorse my experience!

SUJIT DE

Kolkata, India

