Aaqib wants Shadab to be given confidence

Islamabad

Former cricketer Aaqib Javed has advised the Pakistan team management to persist with all-rounder Shadab Khan and give him confidence.

“Shadab didn’t bowl a lot with the red ball last season. He is himself not focused towards the longer format. However, now since Pakistan have played him, he needs to be given confidence as they don’t have any other option. I don’t consider Faheem Ashraf ready for Test cricket, as he doesn’t have the ability to be in your top seven batsmen or top four bowlers,” cricketpakistan.com.pk quoted him as saying.

He said the English bowlers have worked out Azhar Ali’s batting saying the Pakistan Test Skipper would have to take some quick corrective action, to be back among the runs.

“England bowlers, Pakistan coaching staff and Azhar himself knows his weakness. England bowlers are trying to bowl full into the wicket to Azhar, in order to trap him leg before wicket. Pakistan coaching staff should have worked with Azhar on this aspect in the training camp before the Test series. Azhar can also bring some changes into his game. He can stand outside the crease or have a more open stance,” he said.

Aaqib was also not convinced about the batting ability of Pakistan first-choice wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan. “Rizwan is a good keeper but I am not satisfied with his batting.—APP