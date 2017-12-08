Aamir wins 30th KP Snooker Championship

Peshawar

Promising Aamir Shehzad of Azad Jammu and Kashmir upset interna-tional Shah Khan of Peshawar in the final of the 30th Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Men Snooker Champi-onship played at Makan Bagh Sports Complex Min-gora Swat on Thursday.

Former Sports Minister and Vice President Pakistan Olympic Association Syed Aqil Shah was the chief guest on this occasion. President KP Snooker and Billiard Association Zulfiqar Ali Butt, Secretary Advocate Aamir Sabir, President KP Badminton Association Zafar Ali Khan, officials and large number of spectators were also present in the indoor hall by witnessing the thrilling final in a pen down silence.

It was the second time that Aamir Shehzad qualifying for the final and last time he was defeated by strong title contender Shah Khan in the final but this time Shah Khan lost the final by 5-1.

Shah Khan, a top national ranking player, did strong resistance but overall Aamir Shehzad domi-nated the proceedings and marched into victory. Aamir Shehzad also made a break of 104 in the third frame besides winning the other frames at 85-7, 92-24, 105-5, 22-87 and 90-6. Aamir had a break of 66, 72, 104, and 88 points in the four sets while Shah Khan recorded a break of 71 in the fourth frame.—APP