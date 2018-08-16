Aamir Sohail visits PSCA headquarters

Staff Reporter

Former captain of the Pakistan Cricket Team and former Chief Selector Aamir Sohail visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority Headquarters here on Wednesday.

Star lefthander was taken to various sections of the authority and was briefed about its key functions. While expressing his views on the occasion, the former superstar said that he was surprised to see the technological development and latest gadgets being used in the Punjab Police Integrated Command Control and Communication Center.

He said that Lahore appears to be more safe after witnessing safe cities’ surveillance and functioning. He said that he has seen a unique and beautiful view of Qaddafi Stadium from PSCA cams. He said that he was feeling proud that such technology was being used in Pakistan for security purposes. Aamir Sohail said that Punjab Safe Cities Project had played a vital role in bringing back cricket to Pakistan.

Amir Sohail congratulated all the officers and officials who played their part in establishing this trendsetter security project. He said that such projects must be installed all over Pakistan so that the protection of people’s lives and properties were ensured. Former Test cricketer also participated in a live program on Radio Safe Cities FM 88.6 where he responded to listeners’ questions. Aamir Sohail also shared the memorable moments of his cricket career with Radio Safe Cities FM 88.6 listeners.

