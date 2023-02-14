Aamir Liaquat’s ex-wife Dania Shah secures bail in video leaks case

KARACHI – Dania Shah, the widow of deceased TV host Aamir Liaquat, on Tuesday granted bail in case of allegedly recording and sharing the sexually explicit videos of the estranged PTI leader on social platforms.

It was reported that Shah filmed and allegedly shared sexually explicit clips of her later husband on social sites.

Dania earlier moved to lower court for bail however she was denied bail and now Sindh High Court ordered her release, more than a month after she was detained in the disgraceful case lodged by Federal Investigation Agency.

Justice Omar Sial pronounced the reserved verdict on Dania’s plea, granting her bail and ordering her release from jail. The counsel of Dania Shah maintained that the phone numbers from which the explicit clips were shared do not belong to his client.

The recent development comes months after Aamir Liaquat’s daughter from his first marriage approached the cyber crime wing to lodge complaint.

In December last year, Dania was detained from her hometown in Lodhran as the clip created outrage showing the deceased politician in a compromising condition, allegedly after the consumption of a banned substance.

After being detained from Punjab, the court sent Dania to jail on judicial remand while rejecting an FIA plea for her physical remand.

It is to be noted that before the death of Aamir Liaquat, Dania accused the former PTI leader of domestic violence and using banned substances and alcohol. Hussain however denied charges of assault and consuming drugs.