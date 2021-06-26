Aamir Liaquat reacts to rumours of divorce with wife Tuba

KARACHI – Renowned TV host and lawmaker of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain, has responded to rumours about his divorce with second wife Tuba with a meme.

Recently, a less-known actor Haniya Khan claimed in Facebook videos that she and the TV host were married, something Aamir Liaquat debunked.

Now, rumours circulating on social media claim that Aamir has parted ways with his wife Tuba.

In response to the rumours, he shared a meme on social media with the caption “Kaisa diya?”.

In the video, Aamir showed his wife’s Twitter account bio which read “Proud Wife of Aamir Liaquat.”

He said that this is proof that their relationship is intact. He then recreated the famous “pawri ho ri ha” meme, saying. This is Tuba’s Twitter account, this is me and everything is rubbish.