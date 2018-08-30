Aamir Liaquat quits PTI WhatsApp group

Aamir Liaquat Hussain, televangelist and member National Assembly elected on PTI ticket, who triggered a controversy Tuesday after expressing resentment against party leadership, still continues to moan and refuses to keep mum.

In a latest, Mr. Hussain has reportedly left the ‘WhatsApp group’ of the party created for holding key discussions of party MNAs and MPAs.

In a voice message, Mr. Hussain said he got the party ticket after lodging his protest, but added that it was ‘resentful’ to have been avoided by the party from a luncheon of key party leaders at the Governor House on Tuesday. He said it was his protest that prompted governor to speak to him on telephone.

Yesterday, the PTI MNA in a TV talk show had claimed that a gathering was held at Governor House with party MNAs in presence but, according to him, he was not invited to it. He further complained that Prime Minister Imran Khan did not nominate anyone from Karachi and completely ignored the province for the post of Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

PTI Karachi President Firdous Shamim Naqvi categorically denies that any luncheon was organised by the party in Karachi.

Naqvi said there had been no such meet-up, adding, “I don’t know why Mr. Liaquat is making such statements. He will have to answer them himself.’

The PTI Karachi head said he couldn’t answer queries raised on social media.

The other day PTI senator Faisal Javed Khan told media that the disgruntled leader is neither leaving PTI nor creating a forward bloc within the party.

“He has this nature, he is adventurous but we will persuade him to resolve all issues amicably and you all will hear a different news in the morning,” Faisal Javed said—INP

