Aamir Liaquat joins PTI

Observer Report

Karachi

TV personality and politician Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain has joined the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf at a joint press conference with the party chief, Imran Khan, in Karachi on Monday.

The announcement of Liaquat’s induction into the party, along with actor Abid Ali, was made during the party’s press conference in Karachi

Addressing press conference flanked by Khan, Hussain claimed that the PTI will clean sweep the forthcoming general elections from Karachi.

“It feels as if I was already a part of the PTI … this party is my final destination,” said the former Muttahida Qaumi Movement leader. “I have not joined [Imran] Khan but I have joined Pakistan … our joint fight will be against corruption,” he added.

Speaking earlier, the PTI chief said that Aamir Liaquat represented the ‘youth of Karachi’. “We want to take people on board to bring the change … Pakistan will not prosper until Karachi is developed,” said Khan, adding that “politicians learn from their past [and make the right decisions]”.

TV actor Abid Ali also announced joining the Imran Khan’s party on the occasion. Hussain had parted ways with the MQM after a brief detention at Rangers headquarters in August 2016.

He was detained along with nine other MQM leaders after party workers attacked media houses following the party’s supremo Altaf Hussain’s ‘anti-Pakistan’ speech.

Aamir has also served as minister of state for religious affairs in Shaukat Aziz’s Cabinet between 2004 and 2007.

“Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N has been ruling since twenty years,” the PTI chief stated while addressing an event in Karachi.

Meanwhile, according to a news channel, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers expressed intense disapproval regarding Aamir Liaquat’s decision of joining the party, causing pandemonium during party chief Imran Khan’s address held on Sunday.

As a result Imran Khan was not able to make his speech during the public meeting in Karachi.

According to media reports, when former MQM leader and TV host Aamir Liaquat announced his joining PTI officially, other workers of the party chanted slogans against the decision. Due to this, Imran Khan was forced to leave mid-way.