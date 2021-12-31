Aamir Liaquat Hussain hospitalised in serious condition

KARACHI – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and famed TV personality Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain was shifted to hospital in serious condition on Thursday night.

The announcement was made from Hussain’s official Twitter handle, stating that he had been shifted to South City Hospital. A photo of the televangelist laying on a hospital bed has also gone viral on social video.

In early Friday, another tweet was made by Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain, stating that his condition is now stable. He also thanked people for prayers of his speedy recovery.

As the news went viral on social media, a larger number of fans gathered outside the hospital to inquire after him.

The TV personality has requested the fans to go their homes as his health condition is now stable.

