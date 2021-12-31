Aamir Liaquat Hussain hospitalised in serious condition

KARACHI – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and famed TV personality Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain was shifted to hospital in serious condition on Thursday night.

The announcement was made from Hussain’s official Twitter handle, stating that he had been shifted to South City Hospital. A photo of the televangelist laying on a hospital bed has also gone viral on social video.

عامر لیاقت حسین کی حالت تشویش ناک ساؤتھ سٹی اسپتال منتقل کیا جارہا ہے — Aamir Liaquat Husain (@AamirLiaquat) December 30, 2021

الحمد للہ رب العالمین میری حالت خطرے سے باہر ہے وزیراعظم کا مشکور ہوں جنہوں نے میری صحت سے متعلق تشویش کا اظہار کیا تمام اہل پاکستان کا ہاتھ جوڑ کر شکریہ بالخصوص بانیان پاکستان کی اولادوں کا جو اسپتال کے باہر بڑی تعداد میں جمع ہوگئے ہیں ملتمس ہوں اپنے اپنے گھروں کو روانہ ہوجائیں — Aamir Liaquat Husain (@AamirLiaquat) December 30, 2021

In early Friday, another tweet was made by Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain, stating that his condition is now stable. He also thanked people for prayers of his speedy recovery.

As the news went viral on social media, a larger number of fans gathered outside the hospital to inquire after him.

The TV personality has requested the fans to go their homes as his health condition is now stable.