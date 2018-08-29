Aamir Liaquat annoyed with PTI leadership over Governor House meeting snub

KARACHI : Aamir Liaqat Hussain, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) member of National Assembly from NA-245, has publically voiced reservations about local party leadership’s decision of not inviting him to a meeting at the Governor’s House.

Newly-sworn in Governor Imran Ismail invited all MNAs and MPAs from Karachi to the meeting except him, he tweeted on Tuesday night expressing annoyance over the alleged discrimination against him.

He also used PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari’s quote “is tarha to hota hai is tarha kay kamo mein” (this is what happens in these types of situations).

Later, speaking to a private TV channel, he said that the Governor’s House is still functional and sessions are being held there despite the party leadership’s stance of not utilising the vicinity in as part of its austerity drive.

Liaquat also expressed his disapproval of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s reluctance to visit the city to lay floral wreath at the mausoleum of the Quaid-e-Azam. He said he was unable to contact the PTI chief to invite him to Karachi, despite several attempts.

Reacting to Liaquat’s criticism of the party leadership, one of the party’s spokespersons Azhar Laghari said the prime minister will visit the city at an appropriate time. “People of Karachi love Imran Khan and none of PTI’s elected representatives can deny the fact that the masses voted for Imran Khan and not for any other individual,” he said in a tweet.

