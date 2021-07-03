Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao announce their divorce

After 15 years of marriage, Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has announced his divorce from his wife Kiran Rao in an official statement.

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao have both issued a joint statement announcing their split. The former couple told the Times of India that they want to start a new chapter in their life “no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other.”

The former couple said that they will continue to be dedicated parents to their son Azad and collaborate on initiatives like the Paani Foundation, a non-profit organization they co-founded.

“In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy, and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect, and love,” the statement read.

“Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives — no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other. We began a planned separation some time ago, and now feel comfortable to formalize this arrangement, of living separately yet sharing our lives the way an extended family does,” they said.

“We remain devoted parents to our son Azad, who we will nurture and raise together. We will also continue to work as collaborators on films, Paani Foundation, and other projects that we feel passionate about. A big thank you to our families and friends for their constant support and understanding about this evolution in our relationship, and without whom we would not have been so secure in taking this leap. We request our well-wishers for good wishes and blessings and hope that — like us — you will see this divorce not as an end, but as the start of a new journey. Thanks and love, Kiran and Aamir.”

Khan and Rao had just celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary in December.

Aamir Khan stated in March that he will no longer use social media and that all contact will be handled via his production business.

