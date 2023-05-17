Aamer Kiani bids adieu to politics after attacks on military installations

LAHORE – In an apparent crack in the leadership of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf after the May 9 vandalism, several leaders of the former ruling party are now jumping ships to save them as top civil-military leaders vowed stern action over attacks that come in the aftermath of Imran Khan’s arrest.

A day after Mahmood Baqi Moulvi announced to part ways with PTI over a difference of opinion as according to him the brutal clashes by PTI activists changed his mind about his political future.

Following Moulvi’s blow, another PTI leader Aamer Kiani bids adieu to Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf and to his politics. Kiani, PTI’s additional secretary, is slated to holds a presser today, in which he announced to step down from mainstream politics.

The former lawmaker said he decided to distance himself from politics following brutal attacks on the military installations. Kiani said he hailed from a family with arm background, lamenting May 9 vandalism by charged members of PTI at Army’s General Headquarters in garrison city and the Corps Commander House in the provincial capital.

In his new chapter, the former National Health Services minister said he will only hold the green flag, shooting down the possibility of joining PTI’s rival parties.

National Security Committee confirms military trial for May 9 attackers

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s top civil-military leaders attend apex security committee meeting where officials agreed to bring to justice the culprits involved in the recent attacks on military installations.

Premier Shehbaz Sharif convened the NSC huddle that oversees security matters to review the law and order situation following clashes after the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf chairman Imran Khan.

All services chiefs, relevant federal ministers, and heads of the civil and military intelligence gathering agencies also attend the meeting.

The forum strongly denounced the May 9 clashes with strongest terms, calling it ‘external and internal propaganda’ against the institutions. Shehbaz Sharif recalled May 9 as a ‘black day’, reiterating that those who attacked sensitive landmarks deserve no mercy.

At the NSC huddle, officials were briefed that the ‘violence was perpetrated by extremist elements’ under an organized conspiracy. It was discussed that strong evidence hinted at culprits solely responsible for the arson and violence.

The forum expressed solidarity with the armed forces and lauded the recent intelligence-based operations.