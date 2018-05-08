Aalkaram launched festive collection

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Renowned clothing brand alkaram launched its festive collection volume 1 with Ayeza Khan as the Brand Ambassador. alkaram’s festive collection is the most premium, top of the line and celebratory collection of the year 2018, consisting of Chiffon, Silk and jacquard fabric embellished with intricate embroidery to make the dresses look opulent and formal according to your choice. With maroons, reds and copper, alkaram’s festive collection proves to be a winner this season. Having previously worked with a number of celebrities, alkaram this year introduces Ayeza Khan as their brand ambassador as she fits their brand DNA of timeless grace and elegance perfectly.