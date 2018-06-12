AAIB to establish Islamic Banking Windows soon

Allied Bank holds seminar

Staff Reporter

Quetta

Allied Bank Limited (Islamic Banking Group) organized a seminar recently on Islamic Banking in Quetta which was attended by the notables from all walks of life that include delegates from Quetta Chamber of Commerce, government officials and members of the business community.

Chairman Sharia Board- Allied Aitbaar Islamic Banking (AAIB) Mufti Ehsan Ahmed Waqar, Chief of Islamic Banking Group-Mr. Muhammad Idrees and Chief of Retail and Commercial Banking Group Mr. Asif Bashir, Group Heads and Regional Heads of Islamic banking, Commercial and Retail banking and Baking Services Groups were also present at the occasion.

Shaikh Raashed Rauf Group Head Business (AAIB) gave a brief introduction on Islamic Banking, its relevance and importance in our society particularly in relation to the business transactions.

Mr. Muhammad Idrees Chief (AAIB) elaborated in detail the role of Islamic Banking in Pakistan and ABL’s contribution at large for Islamic Banking financial inclusion. He also informed that Allied Aitbaar Islamic Banking is having the network of 117 exclusive Islamic Banking branches across Pakistan covering 53 major cities while AAIB is also coming up soon with the establishment of Islamic Banking Windows (IBWs) at ABL- conventional branches which will further expand Islamic banking network.