Aafia Siddiqui meets her sister after 20 years in US prison

After an unbearable wait of 20 years, Dr. Aafia Siddiqui finally got to meet her sister Dr Fowzia Siddiqui in the Fort Worth town of the United States, where Dr Aafia is currently detained.

Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan of the Jamat-e-Islami (JI) and British attorney Clive Stafford Smith accompanied Dr. Fowzia Siddiqui during her meeting with Dr. Aafia.

In a tweet, Senator Mushtaq narrated the horrific sufferings that Dr. Aafia has to through each day.

کل ڈاکٹرعافیہ سےمیری ڈاکٹرفوزیہ اورکلائیو اسٹافورڈاسمتھ سمیت جیل میں ملاقات ہوگی۔

لیکن آج ڈاکٹرفوزیہ کی ملاقات کاافسوسناک احوال سن لیجیے۔اگر چہ صورتحال تشویشناک ہے لیکن ملاقاتوں کابات چیت کاراستہ کھل گیا۔اب ضرورت اس بات کی ہےکہ عوام آوازاٹھائیں اورحکمرانوں کومجبورکرےکہ وہ فوری… — Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan | سینیٹر مشتاق احمد خان (@SenatorMushtaq) May 30, 2023

He said that the meeting continued for two and a half hours. During the meeting, said Senator Mushtaq, Dr. Fawzia was not allowed to hug or shake hands with Aafia.

“Dr Fauzia was not allowed to show Dr Aafia the pictures of her children.”

The senator said that in one of the prison rooms, there was a thick glass in the middle and the meeting was held through it.

“In the first hour and a half of the meeting, Dr. Aafia told the details of the torture she was going through on daily basis.”

Dr. Aafia said that she misses her mother all the time (she doesn’t know about her mother’s death).

Her front teeth have fallen/lost due to an attack in prison. She was also having difficulty hearing due to an injury on her head.