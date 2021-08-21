Aafia Siddiqui injured in violent assault in American jail

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani incarcerated neuroscientist Aafia Siddiqui suffered injuries after she was attacked by a fellow inmate at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) in Carswell, US, last month.

The matter was first highlighted by CAGE — an independent advocacy organisation working to empower communities impacted by the ‘war on terror’ – on August 19, stating that Aafia suffered serious violent assault.

Today, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri in a statement said that Aafia, a US citizen of Pakistani origin, suffered minor injuries and was doing fine.

The neuroscientist was handed sentence of 86 years in imprisonment by a US court on charges of opening fire at US army and FBI officers while in custody in Afghanistan.

Chaudhri said that authorities had learnt of the assault on Siddiqui on July 30.

“Our embassy in Washington, DC as well as our consulate general in Houston immediately took up the matter with the concerned US authorities,” he said.

“Our consul general in Houston visited Dr Siddiqui immediately to ascertain her well-being. She had received some minor injuries but was doing fine,” he added.

He said that a formal complaint had been lodged with the relevant US authorities to probe the matter and ensure her safety and well-being.

“Both the Pakistan embassy in Washington, DC and the consulate general in Houston continue making every effort to ensure that Dr Siddiqui is properly looked after during her incarceration at FMC Carswell,” the FO spokesperson said.

