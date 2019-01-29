Aafia release should be top demand of govt

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Pasban Democratic Party (PDP) President Altaf Shakoor has said that the sitting and past rulers had declared Dr Aafia Siddiqui as innocent daughter of the nation, adding it is now the responsibility of Prime Minister Imran Khan to play his role for early repatriation of Aafia.

In a statement here Tuesday, he said if the sitting rulers also preferred the US dollars and their vested interests their fate would not be different from the fate of the previous rulers. He said that recently the Prime Minister office received two important letters. The first letter was from Dr Aafia Siddiqui, who appealed the government for assistance.

However, the government did not reply. He said the second letter was from the US President Trump who sought Pakistan’s help in talks with Taliban. He said this was a golden opportunity for our government to seek the repatriation of Aafia, but the rulers wasted it despite knowing the sentiments of Pakistani nation on this issue.

Altaf Shakoor asked from the Prime Minister that despite passing of five months of his government why he has not talked to the US on the issue of Aafia, when the US wanted Pakistan’s support in negotiating with Taliban so that it could leave Afghanistan. He said after five years of the government, Imran Khan would again have to meet voters. He wondered how he would face them if his government did not ensure repatriation of Dr Aafia.

PDP president said the repatriation of Aafia should be the main demand of the Pakistani government. He appealed to the workers of PTI and Youth Wing to demand from Imran Khan taking immediate steps regarding early repatriation of Dr Siddiqui.

