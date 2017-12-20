Aafia goes without telephonic contact to family: Dr Fowzia

KARACHI : Aafia Movement leader and noted neurophysician of the country, Dr Fowzia Siddiqui has regretted that Pakistani mother Dr Aafia Siddiqui has been deprived of telephonic talk to her family for two and half years.

In a statement on Wednesday, she said that the family wants to meet Aafia as it had even no brief telephonic contact to her for two and half years.

She appealed to the President Mamnoon Hussain and Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to consider the issue of Dr Aafia detention on humanitarian grounds and take necessary steps so that the daughter of the nation is repatriated as early as possible.

She said the children of Aafia and her ailing mother want to meet her. In past they used to give Aafia an opportunity to briefly talk to their family on telephone but for past two and half years this brief telephonic contact has also been severed.

She said the government of Pakistan has allowed a meeting of Indian spy Kulbushan Yadav with her wife and mother on humanitarian grounds on December 25, on the occasion of the death anniversary of Quaid e Azam.

She said this step on humanitarian ground is laudable. She said though Yadav is the killer of many innocent Pakistanis and his crime has already been proved and the Pakistanis demand his execution as soon as possible, but still the government of Pakistan by providing his an opportunity to meet his family has set a noble example of upholding humanitarian values.

Dr Fowzia said on the other hand Pakistanis are concerned about the plights of noted Pakistani woman scientist Dr Aafia who has been languishing in foreign detention for past 14 years. She has been in American custody since March 30, 2003. She along with her three minor children was whisked away from a street of Karachi and later was illegally shifted to Afghanistan. In 2008 she was illegally shifted from Afghanistan to the USA and kept in detention through a questionable trial by an American court. Now she is even deprived of her basic right as a human to have telephonic contact to her ailing mother, and children.

Dr Fowzia said noted legal experts from different parts of world, incuding former US Attorney General Ramsay Clark, have already demanded release of Aafia due to her innocence, but still she is languishing in jail.

She appealed to the President Mamnoon Hussain and Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to consider the issue of Dr Aafia detention on humanitarian grounds and take steps for her early release. She also appealed to the human rights activists of whole world to raise a strong voice for respect to the basic human rights of Dr Aafia Siddiqui, which are being openly violated.

Orignally published by NNI