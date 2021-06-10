Aadam wins a prestigious Golf award in UK

Observer Report Surrey

Young British Pakistani Aadam Syed (Foxhills Golf Club, London ) wins Surrey Amateur Championship 2021 held at Sunningdale Golf Club UK.

Aadam represents the University of Tampa USA golf team and Foxhills golf club UK, he is due to finish his Masters degree in 2023 in Sports science. Aadam secured an education scholarship in THe USA in 2019 based on his golfing talent.

Aadam started playing Golf at age of two, a very well known golfer in the UK who he has represented England south and Surrey County golf teams at under 12, 14,16,18 and men teams.

Aadam has won US Kids European Championship two years running in 2012 & 2013 (at age of 11 &12). He has also won Surrey county championship in age category U12, U14, U16,U18 , men amateur championship.

He will be competing in Surrey County Golf Colt Championship in Aug 2021, if he wins the Colt championship he will become a player who has won all county Golf championships available.

He is due to compete in The British Open Qualifiers at Hollingwell Golf Club, Nottingham Uk.