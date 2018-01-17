AAC slams search operations weeks ahead of January 26

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Awami Action Committee (AAC) led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has expressed serious concerns over the launch of cordon and search operations and door-to-door searches by Indian troops weeks ahead of January 26, the India’s Republic Day.

The AAC in a statement issued in Srinagar said, the entire Valley has been turned into a military fortress and Indian forces have launched massive search operations everywhere in Srinagar to harass the people.

It said that India’s tall claims about flourishing peace and democracy proved hoax as the ground situation in Kashmir continued to give a different picture on all fronts. “Pedestrians are frisked, vehicles and commuters are searched, door-to-door searches of residential houses are conducted and even mobile and laptops of youth are checked thoroughly,” it said.

The ACC while condemning these tactics ahead of India’s Republic Day as breach of privacy and violation of basic human rights of the individuals said that all this was witnessed at a time when the puppet regime made tall claims of the prevalence of peace and flourishing of democracy in occupied Kashmir. It also took a dig at the puppet authorities for imposing frequent curbs in the downtown areas of Srinagar thereby choking the economic prospects of the business community there besides casting a shadow on the career of young students who are deprived of right to education as they find it tough to make it to educational institutions due to stringent curbs in place every now and then.—KMS