AAC Revenue seals ten petrol pumps

Our Correspondent

Dir Lower

The district administration here on Thursday sealed ten petrol pumps for charging exorbitant price and hoarding petrol here in the district. The administration also took action against more than a dozen of traders for not following the prescribed SOPs and imposed Rs 40000 fine on them.

According to the district administration, Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue Timergara, Farman Ali paid surprise visits to various petrol pumps to inspect the supply and prices of the commodity.