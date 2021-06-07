AAC pays tributes to Molvi Mushtaq Ahmed

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Awami Action Committee (AAC), headed by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has paid rich tributes to its member and socio-political activist Molvi Mushtaq Ahmed on his 17th martyrdom anniversary.

The AAC in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the commemorative function by the organisation to pay tribute to him could not take place due to Covid-19 pandemic and continued illegal house detention of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.

It appealed people to pray for the departed soul of Molvi Mushtaq and all martyrs of Kashmir since 1931.

It added that late Molvi Mushtaq was an extremely kind and compassionate soul, who helped the poor and needy people in all manner throughout his life and strived for the party’s basic ideology of peaceful resolution of Kashmir dispute.

He even bore the hardships of prison and interrogations in jail for his beliefs, when in October 1965 he along with Mirwaiz Molvi Farooq was arrested and spent more than two years in jail.—KMS