A wonderful judge

Legal and judicial fraternity, among others, mourned the former Judge of Supreme Court of Pakistan and Chief Justice of High Court of Sindh Mr. Justice ( Retd) Deedar Hussain Shah who is no more in the world of living but has gone to the world of bliss on Wednesday . Indeed, he was a remarkable person, ethical politician and fine judge. Former honourable Judge set a remarkable example in the way that he conducted himself-always fair, decent, and caring. He was always polite to counsel, even those with whom he strongly disagrees.

Justice Deedar also led a varied and rich. Both as a judge and as a private citizen, Justice Shah worked relentlessly to open the doors of legal and educational institutions to all individuals in Jeejal Sindh. He demonstrated his commitment to help the powerless and to end social injustice. He was staunch follower of Imam Ali (AS) and a strong disciple of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai. He was a powerful, passionate and committed advocate for equal opportunities for all individuals. Throughout his long and often arduous fight for equal opportunities for all, Justice Shah always emphasized the importance of fair treatment regardless of religion, region, ethnicity or sect. He stood firm against discrimination.

HASHIM ABRO

Islamabad

