A welcome victory

Having relatively a new squad, Pakistan came out with flying colours in the first test against Ireland. Although our batting tottered in early part of 2nd Innings, yet Imam-ul-Haq came to steer team out of trouble.

It is a good omen that our cricket team is in high spirits and youngsters have shown quality cricket. Hopefully, the winning streak will continue this year.

IFTIKHAR MIRZA

Islamabad

