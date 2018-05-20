A welcome victory

7

Having relatively a new squad, Pakistan came out with flying colours in the first test against Ireland. Although our batting tottered in early part of 2nd Innings, yet Imam-ul-Haq came to steer team out of trouble.
It is a good omen that our cricket team is in high spirits and youngsters have shown quality cricket. Hopefully, the winning streak will continue this year.
IFTIKHAR MIRZA
Islamabad

