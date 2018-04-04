A tribute to Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar & his Alma Mater

An old Cathedralite

AS a child it is hard to imagine what impacts or shapes lives in our early childhood especially at school, but I do remember the Morning School Assembly as the most inspiring experience as there often used to be one small piece of spiritual advice by our headmistress Miss MacMillan or in the high school by one of the Principals in our times Mr Green, Mr Scott, Mr Alonso or Miss White, that stuck in our minds be it “give more to charity” or “have courage to speak up” but most importantly it was the awe-inspiring School Hymn which as a spiritual challenge is conceived as that process through which a pupil finds himself and realises himself in relation to God. I’d like to share with your readers the all inspiring school hymn which forms the basis of ethical education that sets the pupils of Cathedral School on the path of earnest business and unbridled enthusiasm.

He who would valiant be He who would valiant be ‘gainst all disaster

Let him in constancy follow the Master

There’s no discouragement shall make him once relent

His first avowed intent to be a pilgrim.

Like many great educational institutions, Cathedral School founded in 1881 on the grounds of Cathedral Church at Hall Road Lahore has made myriad contributions in developing men and women for the elite services of the country in a broad and diverse range of fields and two alumni of this distinguished institution have been elevated to the enviable position of Chief Justice of Pakistan, including the current incumbent for which the founders, teachers and staff of Cathedral School can rightly feel proud.

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar recently visited his Alma Mater and speaking to the media emphasised that, “the country must function in accordance with the Constitution and rule of law and that justice will be dispensed indiscriminately”. His jihad is highly reflective of the ethical foundations laid by his parents in his upbringing and the ethos of his Alma Mater which he so dearly holds and demonstrates in his everyday judicial dispensations thus earning the respect of the patriotic citizens of the country. I commend The Chief Justice Saqib Nisar for his integrity, character, judicial competence and steadfastness in such difficult times and wish our institutions produce more men and women like him.

(Lt Col Innocent Arnold Shams (Retired)