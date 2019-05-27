Sirajuddin Aziz

IF we look around ourselves today, we shall find every individual diseased with this ailment. The only difference is that there are various intensities of this disorder. Some people are replete with this and others have traces. Wise men have diagnosed this disease by the name of ‘Arrogance’. People who are victimized by arrogance are usually the types who are insecure and those who suffer from some sort of inferiority complex. It is this display of pride which costs them dearly in this world and the next. For such people Allah Subhanahu says that they are the most disliked being of His who harbour even an atom of pride in their hearts.

Arrogance is the most despised attribute in the opinion of Islam, because the essence of its teachings delves upon utmost humility among mankind. The Holy Prophet (PBUH) is quoted on pride; “The one who possesses half of mustard seed of Kibr in his heart shall not be granted admission to Jannah; and the one who possesses half of a mustard seed of Imân shall not enter the (Eternal) Fire.” History is replete with the examples of personalities infested with the ills of arrogance and it also provides for us valuable lessons from the stories of Iblis (Satan), Nimrod, Pharaoh and the likes of Abu Jahl. They all came to a devastating end simply because they considered themselves as worthy of all praise and took pride in their power, pelf and position. At another occasion Holy Prophet (PBUH) is reported to have said, “Whoever has an atom of pride in his heart will not enter Paradise.” The extent to which Allah Taala despises pride is evident from the fact that He did not consider the years long prayers and Ibaadah of Iblis when, he refused to bow down in front of Hazrat Adam (A.S) and in fact Iblis thought that he was created of fire, while Adam was created of clay, and that fire was superior to clay. Therefore, he was punished and rejected from Allah’s Mercy until the end of time. It is clearly mentioned in the Holy Quran; “Allah will put the proud to disgrace and ill-repute (dishonour) in the Hereafter’

We have examples in front of us where Allah and his Messengers have despised even an atom of conceit. Then why as Muslim Ummah are we plagued with this untoward menace. Why cant we follow in the footsteps of revered personalities such as the Prophet (Pbuh) and his companions, who despite having power and position never let an iota of vanity cross their hearts. Unfortunately, we have distanced ourselves from the lofty attributes of humility. We are completely unaware of the joy of completing our own tasks by ourselves; we consider it demeaning to run our own personal errands. The Holy Prophet (PBUH) used to wash his own clothes, cook his own food and even clean his own house by himself and yet didn’t have any qualms about it; neither sis he ever complain.

The cause of vainglory can be embedded in assuming superior knowledge, wealth, physical attractiveness, piety, family lineage, status, position and power. All these possessions become meaningless to Allah, for He will judge a man on his character and conduct. One’s wealth, health, colour, caste, creed will become utterly irrelevant to Him on the day of resurrection, only our deeds shall speak for us. At one place Allah Ta’ala said, ‘Perish man! How thankless he is! Of what did He create him? Of a sperm-drop. He created him, and determined him, and then made the way easy for him. Then He makes him die, buries him, and then, when He wills, raises him.’ The above ayat distinctly states the weakness of man, as he is brought into this world from nothingness by the Glory of Almighty, and subsequent to his transition from non existence into existence He grants man with all the blessings in this world and then eventually, man returns into the state of nothingness by the will of Allah to be raised again on the day of judgment. It depicts the sheer helplessness of man! No power except the Divine resolve can alter this inevitability. It makes one wonder, what is the vanity all about then?

— The writer is a senior banker with interest in Religion.